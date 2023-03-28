why Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.35

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $24.22 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Ally names Russell Hutchinson as chief financial officer.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced Russell (Russ) Hutchinson will join the company as its chief financial officer, effective July 3, 2023. He will report to Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown and be based in Charlotte, N.C.

Hutchinson brings extensive experience in the financial-services industry, with a long, successful track record of execution and results. He most recently served as chief operating officer for global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., after holding the position of chief strategy officer, where he oversaw mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategy and innovation. Earlier, he spent two decades working in Goldman’s Investment Banking Division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector – including Ally.

Ally Financial Inc. represents 301.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.22 billion with the latest information. ALLY stock price has been found in the range of $24.125 to $25.325.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 6603457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $35.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.38, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $6,553 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,445,082, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 29,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.76 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $629.66 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 26,776,751 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 30,716,159 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 213,080,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,573,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,924,460 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,287,884 shares during the same period.