On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.19%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, and The Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022.

On achieves strong full-year results in 2022, reaching net sales of CHF 1,222.1 million, surpassing the CHF 1 billion mark for the first time in history and growing by 68.7% year-over-year. The company reports a gross profit margin of 56.0%, net income of CHF 57.7 million, a net income margin of 4.7%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%, showcasing On’s commitment to managing the company for long-term, sustainable growth and profitability.

On reports fourth quarter net sales of CHF 366.8 million, growing by 91.9% year-over-year, driven by an exceptional underlying full-price demand throughout the holiday season across regions and channels.

Over the last 12 months, ONON stock rose by 13.43%. The one-year On Holding AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.53. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.25 billion, with 317.19 million shares outstanding and 141.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, ONON stock reached a trading volume of 7390669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $32.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.19. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 46.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now -21.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.32. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of -$160,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

On Holding AG [ONON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,448 million, or 39.60% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,176,424, which is approximately 0.642% of the company’s market cap and around 33.13% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,146,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.58 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $219.3 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -16.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 11,724,128 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 10,312,364 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 86,868,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,904,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,248 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,845,298 shares during the same period.