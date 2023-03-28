Wall Street Analyst Resumed Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.17 at the close of the session, up 0.89%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its first quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now -14.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $18.30 and lowest of $17.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.42, which means current price is +4.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 6302485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $21, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.04.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.62, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $10,675 million, or 96.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,073,750, which is approximately 0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,686,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $813.26 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 36,235,777 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 27,379,518 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 529,133,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,748,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,157,134 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,154 shares during the same period.