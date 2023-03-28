Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] gained 23.71% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Zagociguat for the Treatment of Mitochondrial Diseases.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Zagociguat is the first CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator to be developed as a symptomatic and potentially disease-modifying therapy for serious diseases that involve the CNS. In an open-label, 29-day study in patients with MELAS*, zagociguat treatment was associated with improvements in multiple disease-relevant biomarkers: mitochondrial function, inflammation, cerebral blood flow, functional brain connectivity, and visually evoked brain activation. These data coupled with data from preclinical studies in cells from mitochondrial disease patients and in zebrafish disease models support the potential of zagociguat as a treatment for MELAS/mitochondrial diseases.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. represents 43.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.72 million with the latest information. CYCN stock price has been found in the range of $0.47 to $0.6018.

If compared to the average trading volume of 119.36K shares, CYCN reached a trading volume of 9638171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]:

Truist have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for CYCN stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, CYCN shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6478, while it was recorded at 0.4985 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6895 for the last 200 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1159.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1310.17.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -59.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 50.80% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,157,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.43% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,420,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.48 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 117,203 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 285,107 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,669,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,072,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,319 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 143,422 shares during the same period.