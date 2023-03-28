Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $73.57 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.32, while the highest price level was $74.56. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CVS Health to Close Acquisition of Signify Health.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it expects to complete its acquisition of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) on or around March 29, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

The companies entered into a definitive agreement in September 2022 under which CVS Health announced it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition, Signify Health will continue to operate as a payor-agnostic business as part of CVS Health.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.05 percent and weekly performance of -1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 5584238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $113.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.72 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.50, while it was recorded at 73.83 for the last single week of trading, and 93.49 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.71%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,142 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,183 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 44,048,312 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 42,748,489 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 952,542,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,039,339,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,684,696 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,723 shares during the same period.