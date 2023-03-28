V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $30

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 03/27/23, posting a 2.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.84. The company report on March 13, 2023 that VF Corporation Named as One of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6238856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.98%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $8.16 billion, with 387.74 million shares outstanding and 387.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 6238856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.29 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 16.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $34,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $7,457 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.28 million in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $754.01 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 47,847,973 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 61,620,703 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 258,060,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,529,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,109,831 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,663,787 shares during the same period.