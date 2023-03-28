United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is 32.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.66 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that UMC Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center Breaks Ground for a Zero Waste Future.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The first R&D center for waste recycling in the Southern Taiwan Science Park.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center, which will be established at its Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan. The NT$1.8 billion (US$58.8 million) facility will be the first waste recycling R&D center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, serving as an important contributor for sustainable circular economy in Taiwan. After the center begins operating in 2025, it is expected to reduce 15,000 metric tons of semiconductor manufacturing waste annually.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock is now 32.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UMC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.72 and lowest of $8.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.01, which means current price is +31.81% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 6828261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has UMC stock performed recently?

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

Insider trade positions for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 24,755,594 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 24,676,059 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 87,713,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,145,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,289,739 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,429 shares during the same period.