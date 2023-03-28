The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Stock trading around $145.95 per share: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -0.52% or -0.77 points to close at $145.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5898214 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Gillette is Named the Official Men’s Grooming Partner of the New York Yankees.

Gillette kicked off the partnership with the New York Yankees by getting players ready for Spring Training with a shave with GilletteLabs.

With the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today a multi-year partnership, becoming the official men’s grooming partner of the New York Yankees. This is the first time the New York Yankees have had a partner with this designation.

It opened the trading session at $146.89, the shares rose to $147.42 and dropped to $145.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded 7.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, PG reached to a volume of 5898214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $154.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.22, while it was recorded at 144.91 for the last single week of trading, and 141.41 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $225,243 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.43 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.47 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,713 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 58,484,375 shares. Additionally, 1,424 investors decreased positions by around 44,440,542 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,432,267,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,535,192,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 331 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,019,878 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,803 shares during the same period.