The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] moved up 1.10: Why It’s Important

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $38.60 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.29, while the highest price level was $38.75. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Kraft Heinz and BEES Expand Partnership to Digitize Sales Process and Spur Growth in LATAM.

AB InBev’s B2B E-commerce Platform, BEES, to Help Advance Kraft Heinz’s Emerging Markets Strategy.

Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or “the Company”) and BEES announced an expanded partnership to propel the B2B marketplace, with the ambition to unlock 1 million potential new points of sale across LATAM for the Company, specifically to enhance its footprint in Mexico, Colombia and Peru. The new LATAM deal is designed to be the catalyst to help Kraft Heinz realize its Emerging Markets strategy by increasing points of distribution and expanding the number of items available to retailers in the region.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 5360909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.30, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 38.14 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 2.18%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,616 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,225,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in KHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 68,763,478 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 39,340,948 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 772,346,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 880,450,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,943,564 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,919,007 shares during the same period.