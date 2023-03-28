Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $32.91 billion, down -0.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Laxman Narasimhan Assumes Role of Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced, effective today, Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of chief executive officer and will join the company’s board of directors. Narasimhan was named incoming ceo on September 1, 2022, succeeding company founder and now former ceo, Howard Schultz.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 13.25%. The one-year Starbucks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.73. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.48 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 5827726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $111.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.18, while it was recorded at 99.02 for the last single week of trading, and 92.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.02%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,433 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.33 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,128 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 70,633,832 shares. Additionally, 1,072 investors decreased positions by around 44,519,156 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 723,096,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,249,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 277 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,166,569 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,453,197 shares during the same period.