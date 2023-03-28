ROTH Capital lifts Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] loss -53.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that UNITY Biotechnology Announces Results from Phase 2 ENVISION Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

UBX1325 monotherapy did not achieve non-inferiority through 24 weeks due, in part, to an unexpected 3.5 letter gain in the anti-VEGF control arm.

UBX1325 maintained visual acuity in patients with ongoing active disease through 24 weeks with less than one letter mean decrease from baseline.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. represents 14.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.63 million with the latest information. UBX stock price has been found in the range of $1.94 to $2.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 255.03K shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 5959797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 138.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69.

Trading performance analysis for UBX stock

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.82. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $24 million, or 46.10% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,004,817, which is approximately -90% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 763,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 million in UBX stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $2.89 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -45.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 1,524,250 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 11,056,124 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,882,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,697,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,319 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,893 shares during the same period.