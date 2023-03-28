Raymond James slashes price target on Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] – find out why.

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] jumped around 0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.03 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that OakWell Launches to Provide High-Quality Primary Care Directly to Kidney Patients in Dialysis Centers.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Value-Based Care Leaders Oak Street Health and Interwell Health Partner on Joint Venture.

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, and Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, today announced the launch of OakWell, a joint venture that will offer the highest-quality primary care to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients directly in the dialysis center. This unique approach to primary care for ESKD patients aims to reduce hospitalizations, increase kidney transplantations, and improve outcomes to lower the total cost of care.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock is now 67.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSH Stock saw the intraday high of $36.39 and lowest of $35.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.84, which means current price is +82.66% above from all time high which was touched on 03/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 6355473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $37.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10.

How has OSH stock performed recently?

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.08, while it was recorded at 35.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.59 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.47 and a Gross Margin at +1.99. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.56.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -42.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.85. Additionally, OSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$84,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $8,096 million, or 99.00% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 32,550,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $861.78 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -3.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 14,764,596 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,835,062 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 204,039,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,639,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,346 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,687,892 shares during the same period.