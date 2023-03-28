Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Revenue clocked in at $12.11 billion, down -46.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that RASTELLI’S EARNS COVETED QVC STAR AWARD FOR VENDOR OF THE YEAR & MERCHANDISING EXCELLENCE: HOME.

Rastelli’s Among 24 Businesses Recognized at the Annual QVC Star Awards Program.

Rastelli’s earned the Vendor of the Year & Merchandising Excellence: Home awards during QVC®’s annual Star Awards program which celebrates the innovation, commitment and overall excellence of QVC’s vendors and guests. Each year, QVC, a world leader in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, nominates current vendors and guests that go the extra mile to bring shopping to life and deliver the joy of discovery through the power of relationships.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 380.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.66 million with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $0.8239 to $0.8999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 6315836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -57.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.04 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8652, while it was recorded at 0.8839 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3549 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $268 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.72 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $21.86 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,627,992 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 42,745,903 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 230,745,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,119,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,277,016 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 17,086,473 shares during the same period.