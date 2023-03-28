Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -0.34%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Powerbridge Technologies Unveils HNT Router Miner for Decentralized Wireless Network Connectivity.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced that Powerbridge has successfully developed the prototype of HNT Router Miner and software system based on the Helium network. The Helium Network is a decentralized wireless network designed to provide efficient connectivity for IoT devices.

Compared to traditional wireless networks, the Helium Network allows for greater scalability, lower costs, and improved security. The Helium Router is a key component of this network, providing users with a simple and efficient way to connect their IoT devices. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global IoT market size was valued at $300 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $650 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices and the growing need for efficient and secure data communication and management.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is now -12.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBTS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.0911 and lowest of $0.0857 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.21, which means current price is +6.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 7260930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1055, while it was recorded at 0.0935 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5527 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.29. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$47,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.38% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.76% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 738,797 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 163,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,797 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.