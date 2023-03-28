Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] Revenue clocked in at $480.90 million, up 32.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Momentive Global Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 Billion.

Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share, representing a premium of approximately 28% to the volume weighted average closing price of Momentive stock for the 10 trading days ending on March 13, 2023, and a 46% premium to the company’s closing stock price on the day prior to media rumors regarding a potential sale on October 19, 2022.

“This new chapter will enable Momentive to advance our long-term strategy and mission,” said Zander Lurie, Momentive CEO. “STG’s 20 years of investment experience in software, analytics, and data companies will provide us with invaluable expertise as we scale our customer base and product suite. Today’s volatile business climate necessitates that organizations consistently collect feedback from their stakeholders. That’s where we shine.”.

A sum of 5586145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Momentive Global Inc. shares reached a high of $9.295 and dropped to a low of $9.26 until finishing in the latest session at $9.28.

The one-year MNTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.01. The average equity rating for MNTV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $9.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Momentive Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentive Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MNTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNTV in the course of the last twelve months was 166.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MNTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, MNTV shares gained by 34.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Momentive Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +81.49. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.69.

Return on Total Capital for MNTV is now -10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.06. Additionally, MNTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] managed to generate an average of -$64,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

MNTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to 56.71%.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 78.90% of MNTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTV stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 19,791,330, which is approximately 44.996% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,521,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.34 million in MNTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.02 million in MNTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momentive Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTV] by around 28,241,006 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 20,262,247 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 75,679,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,182,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTV stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,394,481 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,557,855 shares during the same period.