MetLife Inc. [MET] Is Currently 2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.98%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that MetLife Names Bryan Boudreau New Global Chief Actuary.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Bryan Boudreau has been named executive vice president and Global Chief Actuary, effective May 11, 2023. Boudreau will report to Chief Financial Officer John McCallion. In this role, Boudreau will lead a global team that uses valuations, experience studies, pricing, modeling, asset and liability management and other actuarial functions to ensure MetLife meets its obligations to customers and shareholders.

Boudreau succeeds Andy Rallis, who will retire effective May 10, 2023, after a 39-year career at MetLife – including 11 years as Global Chief Actuary.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock dropped by -20.43%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.17. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.21 billion, with 783.70 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 5465866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $81.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.60, while it was recorded at 55.83 for the last single week of trading, and 67.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 6.09%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,114 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.91 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 635 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,683,477 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 33,780,298 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 510,010,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,474,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,826,344 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,769 shares during the same period.