Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently -2.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -2.79% or -0.01 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9454027 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Meta Materials Announces Q4 and FY 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced fourth quarter and FY 2022 results.

The complete Q4 and FY 2022 financial statements, updated risk factors, going concern discussion, summary of progress made on identifying and addressing remaining material weaknesses in META’s internal controls and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

It opened the trading session at $0.4607, the shares rose to $0.479 and dropped to $0.4405, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded -31.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 9454027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.05. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -27.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.69 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7505, while it was recorded at 0.4979 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0367 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$699,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,491,015, which is approximately 331.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,971,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.3 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -9.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 14,464,214 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 14,235,950 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,304,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,005,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,309 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,825,703 shares during the same period.