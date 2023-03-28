Medtronic plc [MDT] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $89

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $79.64 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Medtronic: Karen Parkhill on Empowering Women, Business Transformation.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In her six years as chief financial officer at Medtronic, Karen Parkhill has helped advance women’s representation at all levels of the company.

She’s proud of the progress. As of 2022, women make up 51% of Medtronic employees, 43% of managers and above, and 36% of its board of directors.

Medtronic plc represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.55 billion with the latest information. MDT stock price has been found in the range of $79.575 to $81.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 5639786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $92.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $106 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $85, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 168.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.96, while it was recorded at 79.55 for the last single week of trading, and 84.69 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.53 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $53,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 2.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $86,367 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,126,702, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,290,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.76 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 61,978,054 shares. Additionally, 1,080 investors decreased positions by around 63,116,005 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 963,059,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,088,153,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,434,038 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 8,299,098 shares during the same period.