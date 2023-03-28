T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $143.90. The company report on March 24, 2023 that AAA Chooses T‑Mobile as Exclusive Wireless Partner.

What’s the news: AAA has selected T-Mobile as its exclusive wireless partner for their roadside assistance fleet.

Why it matters: Legendary for their best-in-class roadside assistance and an unwavering commitment to safety, AAA is working with T-Mobile to help reduce response times and get people out of harm’s way more quickly.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4944540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $175.17 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4944540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 62.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.74, while it was recorded at 143.37 for the last single week of trading, and 142.07 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.25%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $77,451 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.67 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

616 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 34,572,399 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 48,908,846 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 459,878,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,359,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,660,120 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 9,419,136 shares during the same period.