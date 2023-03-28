Market cap of Pinterest Inc. [PINS] reaches 19.29B – now what?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $28.07 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.77, while the highest price level was $29.27. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.61 percent and weekly performance of 4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 16368536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 27.63 for the last single week of trading, and 23.46 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 19.40%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,812 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,130,726, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,580,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $867.53 million in PINS stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $766.76 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 86.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 98,774,558 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 54,541,597 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 385,884,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,200,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,438,733 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,085,173 shares during the same period.