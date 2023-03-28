Market cap of Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] reaches 17.58M – now what?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ: HCTI] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.35, while the highest price level was $0.495. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Healthcare Triangle to Participate in ViVE 2023 as Presenter and Sponsor.

Company to host a “Tech Talk” featuring client CalvertHealth on March 27th.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.16 percent and weekly performance of 24.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 96.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.12K shares, HCTI reached to a volume of 5786258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

HCTI stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.05. With this latest performance, HCTI shares gained by 55.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3026, while it was recorded at 0.3891 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4415 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Total Capital for HCTI is now -45.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.78. Additionally, HCTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] managed to generate an average of -$77,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.90% of HCTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCTI stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 73,007, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.77% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 61,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in HCTI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25000.0 in HCTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Triangle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ:HCTI] by around 309,510 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,189,589 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,082,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCTI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,505 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,153,059 shares during the same period.