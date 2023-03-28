Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 3.02M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] loss -5.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Crown’s Fiber Optics Division Adds Third Customer Expanding US Presence.

Total Project Value Estimated at up to $30 Million with Leading Infrastructure Solutions Provider Expanding Crown’s Customer Base and Geographic Coverage to the Southwest Complementing Multi-State Operations Already in the Great Lakes and Northwest.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. represents 17.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.02 million with the latest information. CRKN stock price has been found in the range of $0.1461 to $0.3286.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 58997352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CRKN stock

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -46.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2452, while it was recorded at 0.1583 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4304 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 11.03% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $20000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -57.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 417,598 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,022,984 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 773,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,214,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 795,670 shares during the same period.