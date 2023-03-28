Market cap of Carvana Co. [CVNA] reaches 1.47B – now what?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.78%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Carvana Co. Announces Private Exchange Offers Relating to Existing Notes.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) (“Carvana” or the “Company”), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it is offering noteholders the option to exchange their unsecured notes at a premium to current trading prices and receive new secured notes that would provide exchanging noteholders with collateral while reducing Carvana’s cash interest expense and maintaining significant flexibility for the Company.

Specifically, Carvana announced that it has commenced exchange offers (the “Exchange Offers”) to exchange its outstanding existing notes listed below (the “Existing Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $1,000,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by the Company, the “Maximum Amount”) of new 9.0%/12.0% Cash/PIK Toggle Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2028 (the “New Secured Notes”) issued by the Company, pursuant to the terms and conditions described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum, dated March 22, 2023 (the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”), including a condition that a minimum of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes be validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Exchange Offers (the “Minimum Participation Condition”).

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock dropped by -94.87%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.04. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 105.91 million shares outstanding and 95.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.01M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 7364813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $9.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 99.88% of CVNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,168,781, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,083,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.34 million in CVNA stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $81.9 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 52.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 45,359,127 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 47,232,243 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 31,725,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,317,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,668,395 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,218,243 shares during the same period.