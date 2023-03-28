Market Analysts see Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] traded at a high on 03/27/23, posting a 5.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.47. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CVS Health to Close Acquisition of Signify Health.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it expects to complete its acquisition of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) on or around March 29, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

The companies entered into a definitive agreement in September 2022 under which CVS Health announced it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition, Signify Health will continue to operate as a payor-agnostic business as part of CVS Health.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38266203 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Signify Health Inc. stands at 0.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.74%.

The market cap for SGFY stock reached $7.23 billion, with 176.29 million shares outstanding and 80.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 38266203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 302.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.30 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.78, while it was recorded at 29.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.97 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.12.

Return on Total Capital for SGFY is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, SGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] managed to generate an average of -$44,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $10,222 million, or 96.18% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 139,614,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in SGFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $205.67 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 43.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 21,810,357 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 21,749,776 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 311,253,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,813,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,587 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,776,121 shares during the same period.