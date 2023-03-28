Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $26.96 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2023 that PPL Corporation remains confident in its Kentucky generation investment plans and overall business outlook despite Kentucky Senate Bill 4 becoming law.

PPL reaffirms earnings forecast and growth projections following enactment of Kentucky Senate Bill 4.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) reaffirmed the generation investment plans of its subsidiaries, Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU), and its overall business outlook despite a new law passed in Kentucky that requires the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) to approve the retirement of fossil-fuel-fired electric generation units.

PPL Corporation represents 736.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.22 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $26.865 to $27.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6388942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 28.06 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,218 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 44,280,869 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 35,865,647 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 450,765,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,911,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,977,909 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,262 shares during the same period.