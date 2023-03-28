Market Analysts see Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] traded at a low on 03/27/23, posting a -49.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Gamida Cell Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Company Update.

Company reports on productive interactions with FDA and preparations for launch of omidubicel, if approved, in advance of May 1 PDUFA date.

Company outlines strategic restructuring, plans to prioritize omidubicel launch and reduce operating expenses to extend cash runway.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21571792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamida Cell Ltd. stands at 35.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.83%.

The market cap for GMDA stock reached $48.86 million, with 60.44 million shares outstanding and 58.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.53K shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 21571792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has GMDA stock performed recently?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.48. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -51.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.74 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5161, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8083 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -75.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.44. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$534,482 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]

There are presently around $31 million, or 33.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,924,676, which is approximately -4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,119,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 million in GMDA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $4.93 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 895,680 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,795,240 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,965,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,656,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,605 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 922,971 shares during the same period.