Market Analysts see Comerica Incorporated [CMA] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] closed the trading session at $42.58 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.56, while the highest price level was $44.92. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate at the Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium April 13.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium returns to Southern California, helping women in business Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate their potential. The popular business networking event will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 10 am – 3 pm PT at the Balboa Bay Resort.

Entering its 17th year, the Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium brings together women business owners, executives and professionals at all levels from across Southern California to “Power Up Your Potential” through inspiring speakers, connecting them with business leaders and discovering opportunities to help them grow personally and professionally.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.31 percent and weekly performance of -4.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, CMA reached to a volume of 7637727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comerica Incorporated [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $78.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $77 to $82, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.79.

CMA stock trade performance evaluation

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -39.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.21, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 71.68 for the last 200 days.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.12. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.53.

Return on Total Capital for CMA is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.18. Additionally, CMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] managed to generate an average of $149,693 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comerica Incorporated [CMA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,548 million, or 84.90% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,061,475, which is approximately 5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,168,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.59 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $315.99 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly 1.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comerica Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 14,309,593 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 12,730,955 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 85,532,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,573,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,244,236 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,135 shares during the same period.