Market Analysts see CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] loss -4.09% or -0.11 points to close at $2.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5625002 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 that CleanSpark Releases ESG and Corporate Responsibility Report.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The inaugural report highlights the Company’s sustainability efforts, such as the use of clean energy and environmentally-friendly technologies like immersion cooling.

It opened the trading session at $2.70, the shares rose to $2.74 and dropped to $2.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLSK points out that the company has recorded -17.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 5625002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CLSK stock

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$308,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $66 million, or 30.50% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,906,035, which is approximately 33.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,860,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.69 million in CLSK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.33 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 6135.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 10,646,706 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,602,740 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,321,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,570,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,898 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,469 shares during the same period.