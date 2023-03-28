KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Visa Inc. [V] – find out why.

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Visa Defines New Era of How Money Travels Abroad.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Money movement across borders can be fragmented, slow and inefficient; New Visa research reveals consumers see the future as digital.

Remittances are not only a lifeline for millions of migrant workers and their families, they are also vitally important for the prosperity of many developing economies around the world. As the amount of global remittance inflows continues to reach new records1, 53% of surveyed consumers are turning to digital apps to send and receive funds around the world.

A sum of 7210854 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.08M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $224.08 and dropped to a low of $221.39 until finishing in the latest session at $221.81.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.17. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $261.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 31.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.49, while it was recorded at 221.49 for the last single week of trading, and 207.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 15.48%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $348,647 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,356,830, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,903,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.61 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.54 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,663 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 62,068,168 shares. Additionally, 1,504 investors decreased positions by around 54,934,330 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 1,460,301,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,577,304,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 347 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,282,022 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,070,355 shares during the same period.