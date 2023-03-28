Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $14.06 billion, down -1.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.10 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces New Corporate Community Impact Partnership with the Red Cross.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Red Cross, the largest humanitarian network in the world, aimed at providing support to families and communities in need across the United States and Canada.

Over the next three years, KDP will provide $1.5M in financial support to the American Red Cross and Canadian Red Cross. In addition, the Company will offer in-kind product donations and empower its employees and customers to support positive local impact through efforts such as volunteerism, blood drives in the United States, mobile food banks and emergency relief efforts..

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is now -1.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDP Stock saw the intraday high of $35.405 and lowest of $34.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.31, which means current price is +3.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 9210027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $39.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 34.78 for the last single week of trading, and 36.73 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.57%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $26,608 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,223,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.79 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 66,102,690 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 58,401,223 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 638,559,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,063,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,729,119 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,508,539 shares during the same period.