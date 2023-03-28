Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] moved up 21.19: Why It’s Important

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] closed the trading session at $1.83 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.81, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Jounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.86 percent and weekly performance of 9.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 123.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, JNCE reached to a volume of 15899039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

JNCE stock trade performance evaluation

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 59.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2005, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1581 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 82.50% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,106,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,259,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.43 million in JNCE stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $5.51 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 6,633,094 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 13,825,404 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,715,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,174,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,567 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,723,874 shares during the same period.