Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -2.94: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Ideanomics Provides Update on Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call Details.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) announces that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Company’s senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 674.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.06 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.1075 to $0.1204.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.99M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 11884950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1510, while it was recorded at 0.1145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3651 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.36 and a Gross Margin at +15.00. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -25.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.45. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$457,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,287,874, which is approximately 126.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,355,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in IDEX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 40.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,386,127 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 14,559,585 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 4,091,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,854,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,573 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,409,940 shares during the same period.