Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] is -39.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] gained 2.62% or 0.15 points to close at $5.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5855269 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Hudson Pacific Appoints Barry Sholem to Board of Directors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Barry Sholem has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective March 13, 2023. Sholem succeeds outgoing board member Robert Harris II.

Sholem is the Founder and Partner of Real Estate for investment advisory firm MSD Partners, L.P., and currently serves as the Chairman and Senior Advisor of Real Estate for BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank. He previously served as Chairman of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, a real estate fund that he co-founded and that invested in a broad range of real estate-related assets. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston and as head of the west coast real estate group for Goldman Sachs.

It opened the trading session at $5.90, the shares rose to $6.055 and dropped to $5.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPP points out that the company has recorded -49.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 5855269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $13 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for HPP stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -37.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.69 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $833 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,917,546, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,591,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.45 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $59.62 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 15,461,413 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 14,649,337 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 115,277,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,387,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,152 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,271,308 shares during the same period.