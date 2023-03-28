Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 16, 2023 that HanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Lorenzo Moretti has been named president of Champion Europe.

A sum of 8067249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.43M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. shares reached a high of $5.07 and dropped to a low of $4.89 until finishing in the latest session at $5.01.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.94. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,480 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,853,310, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.41 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $116.49 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 12.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 41,317,503 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 36,041,786 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 218,014,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,374,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,814,634 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 17,514,287 shares during the same period.