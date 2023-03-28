Guggenheim slashes price target on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] – find out why.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.43% or 0.65 points to close at $153.30 with a heavy trading volume of 6176365 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 18th to review first-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson’s executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:.

It opened the trading session at $154.20, the shares rose to $154.54 and dropped to $153.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNJ points out that the company has recorded -8.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 6176365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $180.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on JNJ stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNJ shares from 185 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 86.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.62, while it was recorded at 152.40 for the last single week of trading, and 168.62 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $281,346 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.35 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.69 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,894 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 64,363,500 shares. Additionally, 1,624 investors decreased positions by around 42,155,120 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 1,736,557,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,843,076,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,348,476 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,709,100 shares during the same period.