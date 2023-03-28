General Electric Company [GE] gain 42.71% so far this year. What now?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] gained 2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $93.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2023 that GE and Svante Announce Collaboration to Develop Carbon Capture Technology for Power Generation.

GE and Svante will collaborate to develop and evaluate innovative solid sorbent technologies for carbon capture from natural gas power generation.

GE’s commitment to carbon capture includes Svante agreement and internal investment to complement internal carbon management research.

General Electric Company represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.98 billion with the latest information. GE stock price has been found in the range of $92.11 to $93.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 5993549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $95.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $93 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.72, while it was recorded at 91.61 for the last single week of trading, and 64.84 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

General Electric Company [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $71,687 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.2 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 672 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 51,122,979 shares. Additionally, 783 investors decreased positions by around 43,488,572 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 689,971,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,582,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,788,906 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,124 shares during the same period.