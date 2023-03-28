Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] fell -15.74% so far this year. What now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.13%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Frontier Partners With YouTube TV to Deliver a Seamless Internet and TV Experience.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Blazing-fast, reliable fiber internet plus all the live TV consumers love are now available on one bill.

Over the last 12 months, FYBR stock dropped by -20.07%. The one-year Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.11. The average equity rating for FYBR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.26 billion, with 244.99 million shares outstanding and 244.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, FYBR stock reached a trading volume of 7840279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $37.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on FYBR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FYBR shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46.

FYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.22, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,327 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,205,132, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,413,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.7 million in FYBR stocks shares; and CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $496.06 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly 0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 12,129,670 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,420,315 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 224,546,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,096,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,504,770 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,660 shares during the same period.