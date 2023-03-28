For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], Analyst sees a rise to $116. What next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] surged by $1.85 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $92.997 during the day while it closed the day at $92.60. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 Per Share.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock has also loss -3.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PM stock has declined by -8.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.88% and lost -8.51% year-on date.

The market cap for PM stock reached $142.79 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 6054850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on PM stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 86 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.62, while it was recorded at 92.34 for the last single week of trading, and 96.75 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108,423 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.27 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.13 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,050 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 69,950,063 shares. Additionally, 809 investors decreased positions by around 57,917,431 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,066,873,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,740,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,408,369 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,830,969 shares during the same period.