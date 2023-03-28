First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell -19.66% so far this year. What now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.70. The company report on March 20, 2023 that First Majestic Temporarily Suspends Mining Activities at Jerritt Canyon.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2023) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) announces today it is taking action to reduce overall costs by reducing investments, temporarily suspending all mining activities and reducing its workforce at Jerritt Canyon effective immediately.

Over the past 22 months since the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Nevada, the Company has been focused on increasing underground mining rates in order to sustainably feed the processing plant at a minimum of 3,000 tpd in order to generate free cash flow as our plans suggested. Despite these efforts, mining rates have remained below this threshold and cash costs per ounce have remained higher than anticipated primarily due to ongoing challenges such as contractor inefficiencies and high costs, inflationary cost pressures, lower than expected head grades and multiple extreme weather events affecting northern Nevada, which have compounded conditions and caused material headwinds for the operation.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock has also loss -9.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AG stock has declined by -23.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.45% and lost -19.66% year-on date.

The market cap for AG stock reached $1.84 billion, with 274.48 million shares outstanding and 267.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 6263530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $483 million, or 35.76% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,311,164, which is approximately 1.274% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,926,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.92 million in AG stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $32.57 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 10.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 9,884,501 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 17,804,225 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 46,063,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,751,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,919 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 12,809,725 shares during the same period.