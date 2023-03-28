Exelon Corporation [EXC] is -6.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.11%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that ComEd Completes Five-Year LED Smart Streetlight Program Across 575 Northern Illinois Communities.

131,600 LED light fixtures to provide environmental, public safety benefits.

Northern Illinois is brighter today, as ComEd has completed the installation and upgrade of all 131,600 ComEd-owned streetlights to Smart LED light fixtures. In addition to enhancing public safety as a result of clearer, brighter and more reliable light, the switch will save more than 79 gigawatt-hours of energy annually, the equivalent of removing more than 67 million pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere or planting 37,250 acres of trees.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock dropped by -8.88%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.99. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.25 billion, with 995.00 million shares outstanding and 991.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 5371923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.41, while it was recorded at 40.06 for the last single week of trading, and 41.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.15%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,840 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.36 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

509 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 87,597,326 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 81,050,962 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 647,461,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,109,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,016,754 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 8,096,276 shares during the same period.