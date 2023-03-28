DA Davidson slashes price target on FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] – find out why.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NOTE] gained 17.65% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that FiscalNote Announces Major New Customer Agreements with International Governments, Embassies, Agencies, Parliaments, and Ministries Across the Global Public Sector.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Governments Increasingly Rely on FiscalNote’s Geopolitical, Policy, and Political Intelligence – Powered by AI – For Legislative Tracking, Issue Monitoring, and Critical Insights.

Global Reach and Impact of FiscalNote’s Portfolio of Market-Leading Products Extend to Corridors of Power and Influence in Capitals Around the World – Empowering Governments’ Most Important Decision Makers.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. represents 131.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $367.29 million with the latest information. NOTE stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $1.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NOTE reached a trading volume of 9345777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for NOTE stock

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0920, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3622 for the last 200 days.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.18 and a Gross Margin at +61.00. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.97.

Return on Total Capital for NOTE is now -21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.69. Additionally, NOTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]

There are presently around $72 million, or 40.30% of NOTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 28,913,731, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,703,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.79 million in NOTE stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $5.42 million in NOTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NOTE] by around 4,346,738 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 28,967,853 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,469,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,784,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOTE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,926 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,324 shares during the same period.