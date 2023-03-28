COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell -70.91% so far this year. What now?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] price surged by 12.43 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on March 1, 2023 that COMSovereign Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Criteria.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems, today announced the receipt of formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement by evidencing a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Additionally, the Company is otherwise compliant with all other criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the requirement to file all necessary periodic reports with the SEC. Accordingly, the Nasdaq listing matter has been closed.

A sum of 6286364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 822.92K shares. COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $1.8634 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The average equity rating for COMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

COMS Stock Performance Analysis:

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -37.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.6200, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 9.3900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into COMSovereign Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Total Capital for COMS is now -40.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -191.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.10. Additionally, COMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,062,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: ALLEGIANCE FINANCIAL GROUP ADVISORY SERVICES LLC with ownership of 18,146, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in COMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly 61676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 43,875 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 20,032 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,984 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 19,329 shares during the same period.