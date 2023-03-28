Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP] is 16.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: COEP] traded at a high on 03/27/23, posting a 20.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Coeptis Therapeutics’ SNAP-CAR Technology Platform Highlighted in Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational Medicine.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SNAP-CAR recognized in research detailing advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) (“Coeptis” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced that its SNAP-CAR technology was highlighted in a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12373602 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. stands at 14.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.73%.

The market cap for COEP stock reached $32.95 million, with 5.12 million shares outstanding and 5.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.78K shares, COEP reached a trading volume of 12373602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COEP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has COEP stock performed recently?

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.14. With this latest performance, COEP shares gained by 36.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5491, while it was recorded at 1.4938 for the last single week of trading.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for COEP is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP] managed to generate an average of $7,614,665 per employee.Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [COEP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 55.10% of COEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COEP stocks are: WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC with ownership of 2,863,382, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.44% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 645,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in COEP stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.26 million in COEP stock with ownership of nearly -25.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:COEP] by around 3,605,903 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,190,892 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,918,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,878,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COEP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,605,903 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,647 shares during the same period.