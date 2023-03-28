Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is -65.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.23 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Bright Health Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Q4’22 Results from Continuing Business: Revenue of $551.4 million, Net Loss of $188.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $108.5 million.

Full Year 2022 Results from Continuing Operations: Revenue of $2.4 billion, Net Loss of $638.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $233.5 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock has also loss -14.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHG stock has declined by -58.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.86% and lost -65.52% year-on date.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $155.44 million, with 629.46 million shares outstanding and 593.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 7125837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75.

BHG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.76. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -69.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.90 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6757, while it was recorded at 0.2425 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1403 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $9.24 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,284,804 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,989,270 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 437,360,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,635,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,175,002 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,970 shares during the same period.