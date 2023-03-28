Barclays lifts Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $30.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BRINGS PRISM TO CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGERS AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT COMPANIES.

Carrier continues streamlining business travel program contracts with industry-standard data solution.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced an expanded partnership with Sabre Corporation to begin utilizing PRISM, an industry-standard data solution designed to streamline the sales process with corporate travel managers and travel management companies. Sabre’s PRISM brings decision science to the Southwest® Business Sales Team, allowing the ability to develop a more customized travel solution for business Customers through automated, real-time data insights and trends.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 5112626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $44.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.06, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $13,337 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 31,028,586 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 28,746,373 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 390,341,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,116,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,063,619 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,617,917 shares during the same period.