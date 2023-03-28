Amcor plc [AMCR] Revenue clocked in at $14.97 billion, down -7.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] closed the trading session at $10.97 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.92, while the highest price level was $11.035. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Amcor, Nfinite enter joint research agreement to leverage nanotechnology in recyclable and compostable packaging.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a joint research project agreement with Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc. to validate the use of Nfinite’s nanocoating technology to enhance both recyclable and compostable packaging.

In the proof-of-concept phase of the project, Nfinite’s coating technology will be applied to Amcor’s existing recyclable and compostable packaging material. The objective is to deliver an oxygen barrier to improve performance for recyclable and compostable packaging. Once validated, the next stage of development will seek to ensure the products are optimized to Amcor’s manufacturing processes and analyze additional substrates like bio-based materials to create more sustainable applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 5244519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 734.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.85%.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,067 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 119,787,576, which is approximately 2.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 106,053,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $615.11 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 53,335,859 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 24,470,350 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 660,286,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,092,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,807,656 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,296,814 shares during the same period.