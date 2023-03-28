Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] is 23.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.04 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1085 (C$0.1495), and Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Share Dividends.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:.

US$0.1085 per common share, payable on April 14, 2023, to the shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Registered shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.1495.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock is now 23.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AQN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.13 and lowest of $7.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.01, which means current price is +23.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 5716189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +19.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.85.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.34. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of -$80,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 3.90%.

There are presently around $2,485 million, or 50.03% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 38,142,951, which is approximately -20.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; TORONTO DOMINION BANK, holding 28,111,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.46 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.13 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 73,962,390 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 52,906,502 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 183,020,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,889,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,377,849 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,730,646 shares during the same period.