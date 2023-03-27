Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.85 billion, up 5.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] closed the trading session at $5.87 on 03/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.82, while the highest price level was $5.93. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver’s Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle.

Pan American Declares Dividend with Respect to the First Quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 12328211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 8.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $15,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 498.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,359 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 99,293,970, which is approximately -9.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,418,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.16 million in AUY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $177.55 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 51.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 151,196,174 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 148,664,788 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 272,370,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,231,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,727,361 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 47,259,392 shares during the same period.