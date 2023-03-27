Wolfe Research slashes price target on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] – find out why.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.72 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that American Airlines, Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse Host 16th Annual Seats for Soldiers Night.

American Airlines, the Dallas Mavericks, the Neal and Jamie Hawks Foundation and Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse were proud to partner for the 16th annual Seats for Soldiers, a one-of-a-kind experience to honor our nation’s heroes. More than 100 service members – wounded, ill and injured service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard – enjoyed dinner hosted by Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, as well as courtside seats for the Dallas Mavericks versus Detroit Pistons game on Jan. 30 at American Airlines Center.

After missing two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sponsors and soldiers were thrilled to be back this year. The day began with the military service members boarding an American Airlines charter flight from San Antonio to Dallas-Fort Worth, with American’s pilots and flight attendants volunteering their time for the special flight.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 7.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $13.74 and lowest of $13.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.42, which means current price is +9.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.31M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 19848447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,944 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.71 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $488.77 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,960,430 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 35,301,178 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 289,105,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,367,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,680,486 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,434,125 shares during the same period.