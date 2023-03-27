why UBS Group AG [UBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.65

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] loss -0.94% or -0.18 points to close at $18.99 with a heavy trading volume of 9732828 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Announcement of tender offer of certain UBS Group AG senior unsecured bail-in notes.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules.

It opened the trading session at $18.63, the shares rose to $19.13 and dropped to $18.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded 22.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 9732828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $22.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.86, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on UBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.75 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $24,056 million, or 56.61% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 159,315,717, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 132,059,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2.3 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 39,217,184 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 100,311,288 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 1,127,260,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,789,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,027,796 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,046,056 shares during the same period.